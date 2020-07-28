Drew Barrymore is launching a series of digital projects before her daytime talk show.

The 45-year-old actress - who will be fronting 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on CBS later this year - has announced a lineup of online programmes is a lead-up to the premiere on September 14.

As well as 'Drew's Cookbook Club' and 'Drew's Movie Nite', the star will also be taking fans behind the scenes with 'The Art of the Interview' and 'The Making of the Drew Barrymore Show'.

In a statement, she revealed her plans to take people through her ''journey'' from first starting work on the chat show to its launch.

She said: ''I'm really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into.

''A series that's very near and dear to me is called, 'The Making Of...' I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year.

''And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I'm really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way.''

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star has followed in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson by landing her own chat show, and she previously opened up on the ''honour''.

She commented: ''It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I'm truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS.''

Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, added: ''Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air - her show will energise any station's lineup. We're looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.''