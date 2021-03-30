Drew Barrymore is set to launch her own lifestyle magazine at Walmart on June 14, which will cover beauty, travel and food.
The 'Blended' actress has partnered with Bauer Media Group on the upcoming quarterly publication, which will boast content on beauty, travel, and food.
The first issue will hit Walmart stores on June 14, priced at $9.99, and will be available at more newsstands across the US a week later.
Drew - whose brands Flower Beauty, Flower Home and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore were released in Walmart - said: “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old.“I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s like floor to ceiling and wall to wall. I’ve always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such a huge part of my life and they’re such a huge part of my inspiration for everything I do.”
The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host will appear on the first cover, but it's not yet been decided if she will be on the front of every issue.
Steven Kotok, president of Bauer Media, explained: “We certainly think [Drew] is our best cover, but we’re going into it more with a kind of listening to the audience.
“The reader will always decide. Clearly, she should be on the first cover and we’ll figure it out from there. When you over conceive it, that’s the only way to screw it up.”
Like her talk show, there will be a 'Dear Drew' column for fans to send in their questions and dilemmas.
She continued: “I love snail mail, so I have a ‘Dear Drew’ [segment] on the show.“I used to say I love ‘Dear Abby’ and [Meers and I] came up with this notion of asking me questions and then me giving the answers so that is the origin story of ‘Dear Drew.’”
Drew has also teased that the magazine will be "very personal" and, much like her TV show, it will aim to provide some much-needed "optimism".
The 46-year-old actress is quoted by WWD.com as saying: “I know there will be an inherent identity to this magazine that is very commercial and very personal.“Those are the two things that I think are our strongest point of view right now and our optimism. I call our show optimism TV. This is an optimism magazine.”
