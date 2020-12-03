Drew Barrymore was overjoyed to have "made the list" to receive some Ivy Park "swag" from Beyonce.

The '50 First Dates' star admitted it was the "coolest moment" of her life when she was sent some goodies from the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's latest collection.

She captioned a series of Instagram snaps of her wearing the mustard-coloured cropped hoodie: "Thank you @beyonce for the @weareivypark swag!! #madethelist #coolestmomentofmylife (sic)"

The top is from the Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration named ‘DRIP 2’, which launched in October.

The head-turning looks range from a peach tracksuit to a neon green full-length bodysuit to a light blue leotard, with the focus set on striking colours that combine workout gear with streetwear.

Also included in the line is an office-ready option, which features a sky-blue pantsuit complete with flared trousers and a sharp blazer, although the smart outfit is made casual with green Adidas stripes running down the side of the pant legs and sleeves.

There are also a range of bags and footwear to accompany the stylish clothes.

Meanwhile, Drew recently took to Twitter to share how “proud” she is that her own cruelty-free make-up line, Flower Beauty, is available 3,000 CVS Stores in the US.

She wrote: "I am so proud to say that @flowerbeauty is now available in 3,000 @cvs_beauty stores across the USA ! Have you spotted #FLOWERBeauty at your local @cvspharmacy ?? Tag us if so!! #FLOWERBeauty @ New York, New York (sic)