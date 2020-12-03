Drew Barrymore admitted she was honoured to have made Beyonce's gifting list for her Ivy Park collection.
Drew Barrymore was overjoyed to have "made the list" to receive some Ivy Park "swag" from Beyonce.
The '50 First Dates' star admitted it was the "coolest moment" of her life when she was sent some goodies from the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's latest collection.
She captioned a series of Instagram snaps of her wearing the mustard-coloured cropped hoodie: "Thank you @beyonce for the @weareivypark swag!! #madethelist #coolestmomentofmylife (sic)"
The top is from the Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration named ‘DRIP 2’, which launched in October.
The head-turning looks range from a peach tracksuit to a neon green full-length bodysuit to a light blue leotard, with the focus set on striking colours that combine workout gear with streetwear.
Also included in the line is an office-ready option, which features a sky-blue pantsuit complete with flared trousers and a sharp blazer, although the smart outfit is made casual with green Adidas stripes running down the side of the pant legs and sleeves.
There are also a range of bags and footwear to accompany the stylish clothes.
Meanwhile, Drew recently took to Twitter to share how “proud” she is that her own cruelty-free make-up line, Flower Beauty, is available 3,000 CVS Stores in the US.
She wrote: "I am so proud to say that @flowerbeauty is now available in 3,000 @cvs_beauty stores across the USA ! Have you spotted #FLOWERBeauty at your local @cvspharmacy ?? Tag us if so!! #FLOWERBeauty @ New York, New York (sic)
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...