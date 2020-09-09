Drew Barrymore will ''never never never'' get married again, because after three failed marriages, she ''never wants to be entwined with someone like that ever again''.
Drew Barrymore will ''never never never'' get married again.
The 45-year-old actress has been married three times - to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016 - and has insisted she has no intention of ever tying the knot for a fourth time, because she ''never wants to be entwined with someone like that ever again''.
She explained: ''Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again! And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.''
Drew loathes the idea of marriage after enduring three divorces, as she believes it's far easier to ''move on'' from a simple breakup than it is to go through the pain of a divorce.
She added: ''It's like I have two options: Cut it - this has not worked - or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years.''
And whilst she won't be walking down the aisle any time soon, the 'Charlie's Angels' star - who has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, with her third husband Will - is still open to finding love again - but not right now.
She told People magazine: ''It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college. Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life.''
