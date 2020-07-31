Drew Barrymore doesn't want her daughters to act until they are older.

The 45-year-old actress - who began her own career when she was just 11 months old and worked throughout her childhood - would support Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, if they wanted to follow in her footsteps but would rather wait until they are at least in their teens before encouraging them to do so.

She said: ''I would be the first person to help them, but not before 14 or 15.''

The '50 First Dates' star - who has her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman - admitted her long career has had its ups and downs but she wouldn't trade her ''wonderful baggage'' for anything.

Speaking to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell via video chat for a 'Drew's Movie Nite' screening of their movie 'Good Burger', she said: ''I have all sort of wonderful baggage that I would never let go of or have it any other way, because I wouldn't be exactly who I am at this moment in time without those experiences.''

Kenan and Kel also reflected on their own early acting days, explaining how community theatre helped them both cultivate a love of performing at a young age.

Kel said: ''I was about 12 years old. I was a bit of a class clown and my parents were like, 'OK, we have to find something.' So they put me into community theatre and I was like, 'This is it! This is what I was looking for!' ''

And Kenan said: ''I remember community theatre being a turning point where I noticed that this was like, a real profession.''

Meanwhile, the 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress recently admitted she found homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic to be overwhelming at first.

She said: ''Between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first - and I hate feeling overwhelmed.

''It was weird to be a mum and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children.

''Then I realised that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it's sick.''