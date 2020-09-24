Drew Barrymore's experience with dating apps was a ''car wreck''.

The '50 First Dates' star - who split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016 -had a go with celebrity dating app Raya, but it didn't go as planned for her as she was stood up by a potential suitor.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: ''I got stood up. I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck ... I definitely had fun with it. And I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating my satiate that desire. Yeah no, it was a real wakeup call.''

Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted she has been sworn off men.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star said: ''I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open up, I just can't fit it in.''

Back in 2018, Drew revealed she has come off dating sites.

She said: ''I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work.''

And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Drew - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.

She explained: ''None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that.''