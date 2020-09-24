Drew Barrymore's experience with dating apps was a ''car wreck''.
Drew Barrymore's experience with dating apps was a ''car wreck''.
The '50 First Dates' star - who split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016 -had a go with celebrity dating app Raya, but it didn't go as planned for her as she was stood up by a potential suitor.
Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: ''I got stood up. I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck ... I definitely had fun with it. And I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating my satiate that desire. Yeah no, it was a real wakeup call.''
Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted she has been sworn off men.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star said: ''I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open up, I just can't fit it in.''
Back in 2018, Drew revealed she has come off dating sites.
She said: ''I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work.''
And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Drew - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.
She explained: ''None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...