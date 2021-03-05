Canadian global superstar rapper Drake releases a three track EP, 'Scary hours 2', as he premiers a video for one of the tracks on it, 'What's Next'. The three track EP, that also contains the songs 'Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)' and 'Lemmon Pepper Freestyle (feat, Rick Ross)', is a precursor to his forthcoming album, 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake had delayed the release of his latest music due to suffering a knee injury in January of this year but now seems to be going full steam ahead with the songs that have been anticipated for a while. Drake had planned on a January release date for his new album but explained, "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB ('Certified Lover Boy') won’t be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."
The 'Scary Hours 2' EP is both a follow up to his 2018 EP, 'Scary Hours' and also last years full length album, 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'. Drake's first 'Scary Hours' EP was a double A-Side release that featured the singles, 'God's Plan' and 'Diplomatic Immunity'. This time around Drake has dropped three new songs featuring two collaborators, Rick Ross, who he worked with on 'Money In The Grave' and Lil Baby who he teamed up with on 'Yes Indeed'.
There is some speculation gaining ground on social media about what some of the lyrical content may mean, and who Drake may or may not be referring to on his latest record, especially 'Wants and Needs'. Whether the gossip has any basis in fact has yet to be determined but as the notion has already been offered up that Kim Kardashian is one of the people featured in the lyrics of Drake's new release some of it will no doubt stick. ("Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles" may not have helped).
'What's Next' is more likely to refer to the reception Drake is expecting from his new full length album, the rapper having previously said that, "They hated on 'Views' just like they will CLB ['Certified Lover Boy'] but it's music to evolve to."
In the video (directed by Theo Skudra, Drake's visual artist) for his latest release Drake surveys the cityscape before him. From on high, at the top of a skyscraper, Drake peers over the extremes before performing donuts around a private jet that's parked on an icy runway. 'What's Next', well, we'll all have to wait and see.
