Drake looks set to release a follow-up to his EP 'Scary Hours 2’ tomorrow (05.03.21).Before dropping his 2018 studio album 'Scorpion', the hip-hop superstar released the EP ‘Scary Hours’, and it's been speculated that he is going to do the same before fans get their hands on his new LP, 'Certified Lover Boy', with a sequel teased.

At present, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has simply shared what appears to be the artwork for 'Scary Hours 2', a blue visual with the title and two diamonds, seemingly denoting part two, on Instagram.

And Drake announced the project will be released at midnight on Friday.

He simply captioned the post: "FRIDAY MIDNIGHT", along with the skull and crossbones emoji.

There's still no release date for 'Certified Lover Boy', which he delayed to focus on his recovery from knee surgery.

The LP was set to arrive in January, but he decided to push back the release because all of his "energy” went into healing from the operation he had last year.

In a statement to fans on his Instagram Story, Drake wrote: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)"

So far, the rapper has released the lead single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, featuring Lil Durk.

Drake previously admitted he expects some people to "hate on" his new record like they did 2016's 'Views'.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker was responding to a fan who said 'Views' “be hittin’ different” four years later.

He wrote back: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to."