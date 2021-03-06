Drake has promised fans 'Certified Lover Boy' is "in the pot and coming soon".

The 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker has given an update on the delayed record and teased it's “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and that he's been cooking up tunes once again with Noel Cadastre and Noah '40' Shebib.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, he continued: “I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon."

This week saw the 34-year-old rapper release three news songs on 'Scary Hours 2'.

After teasing a follow-up to his 2018 EP ‘Scary Hours', the hip-hop superstar delivered three new tracks on the sequel: ‘What’s Next’, ‘Wants and Needs’ featuring Lil Baby and ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ with Rick Ross.

'Certified Lover Boy' was delayed in order for Drake to focus on his recovery from knee surgery.

The LP was set to arrive in January, but he decided to push back the release because all of his "energy” went into healing from the operation he had last year.

In a statement to fans on his Instagram Story, Drake wrote: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)"

So far, the Grammy-winner has released the lead single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, featuring Lil Durk.

Drake previously admitted he expects some people to "hate on" his new record like they did 2016's 'Views'.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker was responding to a fan who said 'Views' “be hittin’ different” four years later.

He wrote back: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to."

Drake's last studio album was 2018's 'Scorpion'.