Drake's OVO brand has teamed up with the University of Toronto on a college apparel collection.

The Toronto-born rapper's clothing company, October's Very Own, and the college in his home city in Canada have released the capsule collection emblazoned with the OVO owl and the UofT’s maple leaf.

The extensive range includes polo shirts, varsity jackets, hoodies, caps, sweatpants and totes.

Olympic medalist and UofT alum Kylie Masse features in the video campaign shot on campus.

She wrote on Instagram: “So stoked to share this! What an absolute honour, I’m buzzin to be a small part in this. I had such a blast filming with this incredible team, thank you sooo much @welcomeovo for allowing me to be a part of this collab! It is SO cool to represent both @welcomeovo & @uoft forever a varsity blue. (sic)"

The pieces are available on the OVO website and at the university's store.

Meanwhile, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has just revealed he had COVID-19 and has suffered hair loss as a result.

The 34-year-old rapper revealed this week that he contracted the illness, and while he didn’t confirm when he battled the virus, he did reveal he suffered from hair loss as a long-term side effect.

Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker admitted it was a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss.

The fan posted: “That heart is stressed.”

And Drake responded: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back don’t diss (sic)”

The ‘One Dance’ singer revealed his battle with COVID-19 more than a month after he was spotted on a dinner date with influencer Johanna Leia inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, after he rented out the entire venue for their date.

It was later revealed the couple had been dating for “several months” before their trip to the stadium.