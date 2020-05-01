Drake has released a new compilation of various leaks and one-off tracks.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has announced the 'Dark Line Demo Tapes' collection, which includes SoundCloud specials such as 'Chicago Freestyle' and 'When To Say When', 'Toosie Slide', which was first issued on TikTok, and 'Pain 1993' and 'Demons', which fans have heard but were never officially released.

The project features the likes of Drake's regular collaborators Future and Young Thug and newer artists such as Fivio Foreign and Giveon, and will act as a teaser for the 33-year-old star's upcoming new album, which he announced will be released this summer.

Drake wrote on Instagram: ''My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight.

''Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon fwd.(sic)''

Last month, Drake admitted measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus had

allowed him to spend more time focusing on his new album and he's very ''excited'' for fans to hear it.

He said: ''I'm working on the album. I've been working on it for a while now.

''I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that.

''Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been.

''Saying all that to say that, definitely, this is the most excited I've been about an album in a long time.

''A lot of little stuff has been trickling out but all the stuff on the album is fresh. It's brand new. I'm excited. This is probably the most music I've ever been sitting on.''