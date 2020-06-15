Drake leads the 2020 BET Awards with six nods.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker is up for no less than six nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Collaboration and Video of the Year for 'No Guidance' with Chris Brown.

He also goes head to head with himself in the Viewer's Choice Award for his collaboration with Chris and his song 'Life is Good' with Future.

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch followed with five nods apiece, with the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category as well as Album of the Year for 'Fever' and her iconic song, with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, earned her three nods in the Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewer's Choice.

Roddy received a nod for Best New Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist as well as Album of the Year for 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'.

Other artists to receive nominations - four each - include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby.

In the Best Female R&B / Pop Artist, Beyoncé will go head to head with H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Lizzo and Summer Walker, whilst Chris Brown is up against Khalid, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, Jacquees and Usher for Best Male R&B / Pop Artist.

In hip hop, DaBaby will go head to head with Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott for Best Male Hip Hop Artist whilst in the women's category, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie will fight for the crown against Megan Thee Stallion.

In the international category, Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Ninho, S.Pri Noir, Innoss'B will take on UK acts Stormzy and Dave for the Best International Act crown whilst the UK's Celeste and Young T & Bugsey go head to head with a number of other international stars for Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act.

The BET Awards will be broadcast live on BET and BET HER as well as on CBS on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm ET.

An abridged list of nominations for the 2020 BET Awards are as follows:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake - 'No Guidance'

Dj Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - 'Higher'

Future Ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

H.E.R. Ft. Yg - 'Slide'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign - 'Hot Girl Summer'

Wale ft. Jeremih - 'On Chill'

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Dababy

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video Of The Year

Chris Brown ft. Drake - 'No Guidance'

DaBaby - 'Bop'

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - 'Higher'

Doja Cat - 'Say So'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign - 'Hot Girl Summer'

Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

Ybn Cordae

Album Of The Year

'Cuz I Love You' - Lizzo

'Fever' - Megan Thee Stallion

'Homecoming: The Live Album' - Beyoncé

'I Used To Know Her' - H.E.R.

'Kirk' - DaBaby

'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' - Roddy Ricch