Drake and Nike appear to be teasing a collaboration.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share a teaser clip of the top secret project, which ended with the Nike logo and the date of 18.12.2020.

It also featured the same logo Drake used in his 'Laugh Now Cry Later' music video and Nike ad he previously posted.

In the caption for the video, Drake linked to a profile that has been launched with the aforementioned date as the username.

The private page - which has the handle “@12.18.2020” - simply has the words "coming..." in the bio, whilst it has over 4,000 followers at the time of writing.

Nike and Drake recently teamed up on a selection of merchandise to celebrate the upcoming release of his album, 'Certified Lover Boy', which is due out in January, 2021.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star recently admitted he expects people to "hate on" his new album like they did 2016's 'Views'.

Drake took part in an Instagram Live session recently and responded to a fan who said 'Views' “be hittin’ different” four years later.

The 'God's Plan' rapper - who has since released 2018's 'Scorpion' - wrote back: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to."

Earlier this year, Drake admitted measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus had allowed him to spend more time focusing on his new album and he's very "excited" for fans to hear it.

He said: "I'm working on the album. I've been working on it for a while now.

"I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that.

"Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been."