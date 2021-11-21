Drake will join Kanye West as a special guest at a benefit concert next month.

The two rappers have been embroiled in a long-running feud but Kanye - who recently changed his name to Ye - attempted to end their rivalry earlier this month by asking the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker to join him at a show at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on 9 December, which will "raise awareness and support" for imprisoned Chicago gang leader Larry Hover, as well as "the cause of prison and sentencing reform", and he's now confirmed his rival has accepted the invitation.

The 'Stronger' rapper said in a statement: "I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together."

Kanye had made a video appeal to end the feud earlier this month.

In a video shared by J Prince, Kanye said: "I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake.

"Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest.

"I'm asking Drake to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.

Kanye and Drake have been embroiled in a feud for years, and things intensified earlier this year when West dropped 'Donda' and the latter released 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Reflecting on their rivalry, the Canadian star previously said: "I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I've said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things.

"He's still my, obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne … and if I look at Hov as the guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skill set, all those things, Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around.

"And that's just facts. I have no problem saying that. Things have changed. I'm not just some kid that's a fan anymore.

"Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can't fix them for him."

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday (22.11.21).