Drake and DJ Khaled are to release two new songs together.

Khaled, 44, took to Twitter to reveal the pair will be dropping a couple of anthems on Friday (17.07.20), after he recently revealed they have a pop tune on the way.

He wrote: ''2 KEYS

2 ANTHEMS

2 DJ KHALED FEAT. @Drake

THIS FRIDAY!

THURSDAY 12 MIDNIGHT

EACH LEADS TO THE NEXT

ALBUM MODE

#WETHEBESTOVO SO YOU KNOW

@WeTheBestMusic

FAN LUV MAY THE [key]s BE WIT U! (sic)''

Accompanying the announcement, Khaled shared a video of himself wearing an animal print shirt as he walked through a garden with birds chirping away in the background.

During the clip, he stopped in front of a lion statue and saluted an owl, which is the animal on the logo for Drake's OVO Sound record label.

The pair are no strangers to working together, having previously collaborated on tracks 'I'm on One', 'For Free' and 'Fed Up'.

Khaled's latest tweet comes after he teased he and Drake, 33, have a new pop tune on the way.

Underneath a clip of him hard at work in his home studio, he wrote: ''VOCLAS BEEN IN.

''DEM boy ah make POP CHUNE WE ah make CHUNE ah go POP POP PON YOUR HEAD TOP. (sic)''

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has previously confirmed he will be releasing some more music with Drake.

He recently said: ''I'm working on the 12th album. Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled's single, for sure - and the vocals sound so incredible.

''That's my brother. That's like family to me.

''Drake, he's always supported me. Think about the records we've made.''

Earlier this year, Khaled posted a snap of his baby son to announce he's in ''album mode''.

The 'No Brainer' hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Aalam, now five months, and confirmed that work is underway on his follow-up to 2019's 'Father of Asahd', which was named after his first-born son, who is now three - whom he has with wife Nicole Tuck.

He wrote: ''WE IN ALBUM MODE ! ! ANOTHER ONE

''Word to @aalamkhaled @wethebestmusic !

''Executive produced by ASAHD AND AALAM

''And trust me we got one ready and loaded !

''Be patient Be safe Be smart Be blessed !

''GOD GOT US ! GOD IS THE GREATEST !

''Khaled family sending luv worldwide

Be Great But Be Grateful . Key word ''BE'' (sic)''