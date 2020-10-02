A court has rejected Dr Dre's estranged wife's request that the producer pay her $1.5 million to cover the cost of personal security.

Nicole Young had launched a bid to have the music mogul pay her the sum for various expenses, including security, because she claimed she had been receiving death threats from fans commenting on news about her high-profile divorce.

However, according to TMZ, the judge rejected her claim, in part because she got rid of the security team which Dre had hired for her.

Nicole insisted she had done that because she wanted to find her own staff as Dre was too controlling and had threatened to fire the guards if they didn't follow his orders.

The 55-year-old rapper's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the court that her client is still willing to pay all of his estranged wife's costs, including for security, before their divorce.

The judge ruled that the former attorney can select a private company for her personal protection, but they mustn't cost more than Dre was already paying.

Nicole's legal team also asked the judge to move up a hearing on their attorney's fees, which was due to take place in January and sees Dre asked to pay $5 million in legal bills and costs. Their request to have the matter heard this month was rejected.

When rejecting Nicole's arguments, the judge reportedly noted he has serious domestic violence and child custody cases to deal with, and this matter wasn't in the same league.

However, he also advised Nicole could file for a restraining order if she felt Dre was exercising control over her.

Nicole filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - in June after 24 years, citing irreconcilable differences and later requested almost $2 million in temporary spousal support.

Nicole alleged in August that her estranged husband - who is worth an estimated $800 million - previously ''demanded'' she sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding in 1996, and she was ''left with no option'' but to ''unwillingly'' sign.

She said: ''I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner.''

Nicole has also claimed Dre ''tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me'' around two to three years into their marriage.

The pair do not need to come to any child support or custody arrangements, as their kids - son Truice Young, 23, and daughter Truly Young, 19 - are both adults.

Nicole and Dre married in 1996 after meeting in the mid-1990s while she was still married to then-husband Sedale Threatt. They split in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter to Nicole which convinced her to leave the basketball star and pursue a romance with him instead.