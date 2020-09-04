Dr Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young is seeking more than $1.9 million a month in temporary spousal support.

Nicole filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - in June after 24 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ, she has now filed legal documents asking for $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support, and $5 million in lawyer fees.

Sources told the outlet that Dre - who is estimated to be worth around $800 million - is expected to claim Nicole doesn't need nearly $2 million, because her lifestyle hasn't changed following the divorce as she still lives in their Malibu house and has access to their cars.

Nicole filed documents in August claiming the rapper previously ''demanded'' she sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding in 1996, and she was ''left with no option'' but to ''unwillingly'' sign.

She said: ''I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner.''

Nicole has also claimed Dre ''tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me'' around two to three years into their marriage.

In July, Dre responded to his wife's divorce petition, claiming they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

He outlined at the time, via his lawyer Laura Wasser, that any property division should be determined by their prenup.

Dre said their separation date was March 27th, just weeks after the coronavirus lockdown started.

But the pair do not need to come to any child support or custody arrangements, as their kids - son Truice Young, 23, and daughter Truly Young, 19 - are both adults.

Nicole and Dre married in 1996 after meeting in the mid-1990s while she was still married to then-husband Sedale Threatt. They split in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter to Nicole which convinced her to leave the basketball star and pursue a romance with him instead.