Dr. Dre's wife Nicole Young has filed for divorce.

The 50-year-old beauty filed paperwork to end her marriage to the 'Still D.R.E.' hitmaker - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - on Monday (29.06.20) after more than 20 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly magazine.

Nicole and the 55-year-old rapper and music producer tied the knot in 1996 and have two children - Truice, 23, and Truly, 19 - together.

The couple met in the mid-1990s whilst Nicole was still married to then-husband Sedale Threatt, whom she split from in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter to Nicole which convinced her to leave the basketball star and pursue a romance with him instead.

In 2015, Dre praised his wife and their children for helping him ''be a better man'' for the sake of his family, as he apologised for mistakes he had made in the past.

The 'Let Me Ride' artist - who also has La Tanya Danielle, 37, Curtis, 38, and Marcel, 29, from previous relationships, as well as son Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 from an apparent drug overdose - said at the time: ''Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did.

''I've been married for 19 years and every day I'm working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I'm doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologise to the women I've hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.''

As of the time of writing, Dre and Nicole are yet to confirm the news of their split.