Dr. Dre has responded to his wife's divorce petition, revealing they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Nicole Young, 50, filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - last month after 24 years, citing irreconcilable differences, and she is seeking spousal support and a division of their property.

According to TMZ, Dre - who is estimated to be worth around $800 million - responded in court on Wednesday (29.07.20), via his lawyer Laura Wasser, agreeing to pay spousal support, but he outlined any property division should be determined by their prenup.

Nicole had reportedly not mentioned a prenup in her divorce petition.

Dre said their separation date was March 27th, just weeks after the coronavirus lockdown started.

But the pair do not need to come to any child support or custody arrangements, as their kids - son Truice Young, 23, and daughter Truly Young, 19 - are both adults.

Nicole and Dre married in 1996 after meeting in the mid-1990s while she was still married to then-husband Sedale Threatt, whom she split from in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter to Nicole which convinced her to leave the basketball star and pursue a romance with him instead.

In 2015, Dre praised his wife and their children for helping him ''be a better man'' for the sake of his family, as he said sorry for mistakes he had made in the past.

The 'Let Me Ride' artist - who also has La Tanya Danielle, 37, Curtis, 38, and Marcel, 29, from previous relationships, as well as son Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 - said at the time: ''Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did.

''I've been married for 19 years and every day I'm working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I'm doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologise to the women I've hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.''