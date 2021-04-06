Dove Cameron further sheds off her Disney star image with the glittering video for her latest single 'LazyBaby'. She's yet to unveil her debut album, having kicked off her music career in 2019, but we're one-hundred per-cent here for it when it arrives.
Co-written and co-produced by Jonas Jeberg, the song is all about a failing relationship when her man just isn't stepping up and giving her the excitement that she needs (or, indeed, providing). But she's been vocal in describing the song as more of a "breakthrough song" rather than a "break-up song". Meanwhile the video shows us just what a queen she is in several sparkle-heavy get-ups complete with regal headpieces.
'LazyBaby' is her first single of the year and follows last year's 'Remember Me' featuring Bia and 'We Belong'. In 2019, she released her debut EP 'Bloodshot / Waste' through Disruptor Records, with her only previous releases being on soundtrack albums for Disney show 'Liv and Maddie' and the 'Descendants' films in which she stars.
But Dove Cameron has no intention of maintaining that sweet Disney persona now that she's a 25-year-old woman. So don't be surprised if she drops a few F-bombs here and there on her latest tunes.
