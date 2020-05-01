Dove Cameron suffers from ''aggressively dry skin''.

The 24-year-old actress developed an interest in skincare from a very early age due to her condition and swears by two serums to keep her skin hydrated.

She told Marieclaire.com: ''I have aggressively dry skin, which is what got me involved in skincare really young. I got interested in skincare when I was like 10 years old.''

Dove revealed she loves Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Acid Serum and she is also a big fan of Mario Badescu's Vitamin C Serum, explaining: ''When I use this my skin is really bright, supple, and responsive when I wake up in the morning.''

However, Dove believes the secret to her keeping her skin looking good is a sheet mask.

She explained: ''My number one beauty hack is to sleep in a sheet mask. Also oil, water, sleep, and stay out of the sun.''

And Dove explained that she also takes vitamins to keep her skin in good condition as she believes internal health is hugely important to external beauty.

She said: ''I'm a big believer that if you take vitamins internally it's going to show up externally. I also take fish oil [supplements] since everyone always says it's really good for your skin, and turmeric, which is really good for clearing up inflammation.

''And I don't know anything that fights acne or dry skin better than drinking a sh*t ton of water.''