Dove Cameron ''revels'' in her nighttime skincare routine.

The 24-year-old actress loves to pamper herself with a 12-step skincare routine every night, and believes it's important to take the time to practice ''self-care''.

Discussing her routine in a video for Harper's Bazaar US, she said: ''I really revel in my nighttime routine. Any kind of self-care act, like physical self-care act, I think is so important.

''I think when people talk about spending time on taking care of yourself and equating it to vanity and calling vanity a negative thing, I think that's really misinformed. I think that psychologically, giving yourself that extra time and attention improves your self esteem and improves your relationship with yourself.

''It centres you, it makes you feel loved and valued, and I think that's really important. I think that's really important for your life, and it's really important for your mental state.''

Dove starts her routine by using a $47 cleansing oil from Shu Uemura to help remove her makeup, as well as a Neutrogena makeup wipe to shift the product applied to her eyes.

She then uses Dr. Barbara Sturm's hyaluronic serum, which costs a whopping $300 from Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle site Goop.

The 'Descendants' star also swears by Dr. Barbara Sturm's $140 eye cream, as well as a $195 cream by Tata Harper, and a $109 multi-action face cream from Lancôme.

Dove uses several different creams and oils as she suffers from dry skin, and so has to keep it as hydrated as possible.

Speaking about the Shu Uemura cleansing oil, she said: ''This cleansing oil is literally the consistency of a light olive oil. It's so oily. It's so good for my skin.''

Dove applies both Vitamin C and Vitamin E serums to her face, and finishes off her routine by using multiple different scented oils - including a rose-scented essential oil, and a Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil - to her wrists so she can enjoy the pleasant smell whilst she relaxes in bed before going to sleep.