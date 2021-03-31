Dove Cameron thinks she is "lucky" to have combination skin.

The 25-year-old singer-and-actress believes she has hit the jackpot with her skin type as it is oily enough to give her a glow and use a range of oils when it gets dry.

She told Glamour: “I feel like I'm lucky because my skin is very combination, but in the way that I would want it to be. It's oily to the point where I'll have a nice glow throughout the day. But it can get dry as well, so I'm always slathering on, like, nine different kinds of oils and moisturisers.”

Dove swears by vitamin E oil and Farmacy Honey Grail which "saved" her skin when she was filming in New Mexico in the dry heat.

She said: "I also love regular old vitamin E oil. That's more of a nighttime thing. But sometimes I'll use it during the day if I'm really dry. And the other oil I'm into that I'll sometimes layer with the other two is the Farmacy Honey Grail. I bought it when I was doing a movie in New Mexico, where it was so freaking dry I felt like I was scaling. Like, my skin was falling off. I'm sure you love that visual. So this oil saved me. It's really thick; it looks like honey and smells amazing. I also like that it feels thick to the touch, but it goes on your face really well - it thins out as you put it on. Throughout the day I can still feel it in my skin. It doesn't evaporate, so my skin is buoyant and happy all day."

Overall, the 'Descendants' star thinks she fully understands her skin's needs and has learned to listen to what products it is craving.

She explained: “Skin is a sort of language that I've always spoken. If you're in touch with your skin, you can listen to what it does and doesn't like.”