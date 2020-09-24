Donnie Wahlberg surprised Jenny McCarthy with a Zoom wedding vow renewal.

The couple have renewed their vows every year since tying the knot in 2014, and Donnie refused to let the global pandemic get in the way of their annual tradition on their sixth wedding anniversary on August 31.

The 51-year-old singer managed to get Jenny's 'The Masked Singer' colleagues to arrange a fake work meeting and when she picked up the call from her husband, she was still in her pyjamas whilst getting her make-up done for the show.

Appearing on 'The Talk', Jenny said: ''Every year, Donnie surprises me with renewing our vows ... but this year, I was in Los Angeles shooting 'Masked Singer'.

''But that sneaky fella, he got into cahoots with the 'Masked Singer' group and said, 'Can you lie and say there's a zoom meeting call' and I signed in without any hair or makeup, just in my pyjamas and up on the screen is Donnie and our minister and we renewed our vows on the Zoom call.''

Meanwhile, Jenny previously admitted she was convinced Donnie had auditioned for 'The Masked Singer'.

The 47-year-old judge thought producers on the competition - which sees famous faces perform under heavy disguises - had played a trick on her by drafting in the New Kids on the Block star to be The Rabbit last year, but after several weeks thinking her spouse was on the show, a clue about tattoos made her realise she was wrong.

She said: ''You know, if he was on this season, it would for sure be The Fox because he's so foxy.

''But last season, I thought The Rabbit might have been him because it was boy band-themed and I'm like, he can dance, he can sing and I was like, 'Are they tricking me?' That would be really genius for them to trick me.

''Then when I'd try to call him, he wouldn't answer, so I'm like, 'I think this is Donnie.' And then when they said you have 25 tattoos I'm like, at least I know that. It's not Donnie. It was Joey Fatone.''