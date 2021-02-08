Donna Karan has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after testing positive for the virus.

The 72-year-old fashion designer - who created the Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing labels respectively - revealed last month that she was diagnosed with the respiratory virus and hospitalised, just a few days after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

And in a video update to her Instagram followers issued over the weekend, Donna thanked the frontline healthcare workers for doing "the most amazing job" amid the pandemic, including all of the nurses who were "by her side for the past two weeks" as she battled coronavirus.

She captioned a clip from a snowy New York: "It’s been exactly two weeks since I was exposed to Covid and today I’m negative. I can’t thank the doctors, nurses and frontline workers enough who have for the past year cared for all the patients and loved ones. So happy to hear from Ray McGuire who is running for mayor @rayformayor in NYC. His commitment to healthcare has always been a top priority. God Bless you Ray - we hopefully can find the calm in the chaos and help support the care @urbanzen @urbanzen_uzit Thank you @rodneyyeeyoga @colleensaidman @rayformayor (sic)"

During her time at the hospital, the New Yorker witnessed the intense pressure healthcare workers are under amid the global health crisis and admitted what she saw is "unacceptable".

Speaking during a virtual fundraising event on Instagram, Donna said: “I was in the hospital the other day. I have COVID-19. I experienced it and one of my biggest things has always been healthcare. Where is the care in healthcare? There is disease care. Who’s caring for the nurses? What I saw in these hospitals is unacceptable.”

Donna had captioned a post of her receiving the vaccine on January 26: “So grateful to be getting the @pfizerinc vaccine today at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who are helping in these efforts.”

Donna tested positive on January 30 and revealed her staff were also tested.

She wrote: “Well, we never think it’s going to ‘happen to me.’ I sure didn’t. But crazy enough, the day after getting the first vaccine, I was told I’d been exposed to COVID-19 a few days before, so my staff and I were tested …sure enough I was positive."

Donna had also earlier shared a picture from the hospital and insisted she was “fine”, whilst she hailed the frontline doctors, nurses and hospital staff "heroes".

The designer wrote: “I had a front row view of our frontline workers in action. I am fine and can’t reinforce enough my husband Stephan’s wishes to take care of the nurses. They took great care of me. And thank you to all the doctors, nurses, EMTs and hospital staff @mountsinainy. I couldn’t believe how much you were dealing with in the ER, waiting room and even the hallways. I honor what you do for all of us each and every day. You are my heroes!! (sic)"