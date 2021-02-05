Donna Karan was hospitalised with COVID-19 and has called for better care for frontline hospital staff.

The 72-year-old fashion designer - who created the Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing labels respectively - recently revealed she was diagnosed with the respiratory virus, just a few days after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last month.

And during her time at the hospital, the New Yorker witnessed the intense pressure healthcare workers are under amid the global pandemic and admitted what she saw is "unacceptable".

Speaking during a 'Women for Ray' virtual fundraising event on Instagram, Donna said: “I was in the hospital the other day. I have COVID-19. I experienced it and one of my biggest things has always been healthcare. Where is the care in healthcare? There is disease care. Who’s caring for the nurses? What I saw in these hospitals is unacceptable.”

Donna had captioned a post of her receiving the vaccine on January 26: “So grateful to be getting the @pfizerinc vaccine today at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who are helping in these efforts.”

Donna tested positive on January 30 and revealed her staff were also tested.

She wrote: “Well, we never think it’s going to ‘happen to me.’ I sure didn’t. But crazy enough, the day after getting the first vaccine, I was told I’d been exposed to COVID-19 a few days before, so my staff and I were tested …sure enough I was positive."

Earlier this week, Donna shared a picture from the hospital and insisted she was “fine”, whilst she called the frontline doctors, nurses and hospital staff "heroes".

The designer wrote: “I had a front row view of our frontline workers in action. I am fine and can’t reinforce enough my husband Stephan’s wishes to take care of the nurses. They took great care of me. And thank you to all the doctors, nurses, EMTs and hospital staff @mountsinainy. I couldn’t believe how much you were dealing with in the ER, waiting room and even the hallways. I honor what you do for all of us each and every day. You are my heroes!! (sic)"