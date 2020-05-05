LIL' KIM's pastel python boots she rocked with her iconic all-pink outfit to the Met Gala in 1999 were a couple of sizes too big for her.

The Queen of Hip Hop - whose real name is Kimberly Jones - was dressed head-to-toe in Versace for the annual fashion fundraising extravaganza in the late-90s, including a fur coat, bra top and hot pants, but she had to wear footwear that was too big for her feet, because the designer brand didn't do the boots in her size.

She explained to Vogue: ''Mind you, I wear a size 4 1/2 or 5 in shoe, but they didn't make the shoes she wanted me to wear that small.

''The only ones available were the ones on the runway for the models! Those were a size eight, but they were beautiful, and I loved them.''

Donatella Versace offered to swap the statement boots to sandals or a classic stiletto, but Kim believed in the designer's vision.

She recalled: ''I told her I don't care because I knew she wanted me to wear them. She just smiled and said 'That's my Kimmy.'''

The 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker attended the prestigious event with Versace's blessing, and thought no one could tell she was wearing oversized shoes until one A-list couple spotted her wardrobe malfunction.

R&B superstar Bobby Brown - who was married to the late Whitney Houston from 1992 to 2007 - couldn't believe the 4 foot 9 rapper could have such big feet.

Kim said: ''You really couldn't tell in pictures. Everyone was just raving about it.

''I walked through the doors of the Met Gala. The first two people I see are Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

''They were sitting at this big table, and we were so happy to see each other.

''Bobby goes to Whitney and says, 'Your girl looks fly but what's up with her feet? I know she ain't that little with big ass feet.'''