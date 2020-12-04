Donatella Versace has been turned into a virtual avatar.

The 65-year-old Italian fashion designer and Versace chief executive will appear as a computerised alter ego decked out in a striking two-piece printed trouser suit and shades to greet customers as part of the virtual immersive installation, ComplexLand, where they will be able to buy a pair of Versace's limited edition Trigreca sneakers, of which there are only 100 pairs available.

Donatella said: “I am very excited about this project. It is my first time as a virtual identity, and I find it super modern and cool and absolutely in line with the brand aesthetic and current approach.

“It was a fun process to develop my virtual alter ego and I very much looking forward to interacting with the other virtual participants at ComplexLand.”

ComplexLand is the virtual replacement for the annual ComplexCon festival - where shoppers can get their hands on limited drops and watch live performances and panels - which couldn't take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Wright, head of collaborations and experiential at Complex Networks, the organisers of the event, said: “It was very important to make sure that we tried to capture the spirit of ComplexCon as much as possible in the digital environment."

The likes of Selena Gomez, LL Cool J, Lil Kim and Timothée Chalamet have made appearances at ComplexCon, which first launched back in 2016.

ComplexLand takes place between December 7 and December 11.