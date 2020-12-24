Donatella Versace has led tributes to Stella Tennant.

The 65-year-old designer paid homage to the late 50-year-old model and "cherished" their time together after she suddenly passed away on Tuesday (22.12.20).

She told Vogue: “Stella, I cannot believe you are gone. You have left us way too soon. We met when you were at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together. Ciao. Rest in peace.”

A statement confirmed the supermodel's death on Wednesday (23.12.20) with a police statement revealing she had passed under "no suspicious circumstances".

It read: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Other figures of the fashion world have since paid their respects to the British beauty, including designer Stella Mccartney who praised the model's "grace" and "light".

She said: “What sad horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to Stella’s stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless. An inspiring woman, her soul and inner beauty exceeded the external perfection. Stella always had a grace and light that she carried wherever she went leaving all around her left with a feeling of luck to have known her. May she ride high above us all on the most perfect horse eternally in peace.”

Fellow model, Christy Turlington-Burns, also recalled the first time she met Stella during her early career in the 90s.

She added: "I remember meeting Stella in London in the early ’90s. We were dressing next to each other backstage at a show. She was so beautiful and gentle, naked except for her nose piercing and big black boots. I will remember her easy laugh and humble strength. Later, after Stella had become a mother she would beam talking about the kids and the farm and her other ‘quiet’ life. Stella evolved in front of all of our eyes in the most beautiful, relaxed and confident way. I never imagined there was anything she couldn’t do. You are deeply admired, respected and will be missed by everyone you touched in this lifetime.”