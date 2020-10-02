Donald Trump will continue ''carrying out his duties without disruption'' whilst he recovers from coronavirus.
The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, has released a statement to insist Trump and his wife Melania are doing well after it was revealed they tested positive for COVID-19.
In a formal letter, Conley wrote: ''I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.''
The President of the United States confirmed on Twitter that they have coronavirus, after a close aide tested positive for the virus.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! (sic)''
Melania wrote on her own Twitter account: ''As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. (sic)''
