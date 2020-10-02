Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

The President of the United States and his spouse, Melania Trump, have confirmed they have both been found to have COVID-19, after a close aide was also confirmed to have the virus.

However, Trump insists they are both doing well and will now quarantine together whilst they recover from the illness.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! (sic)''

Whilst Melania Trump wrote on her own Twitter account: ''As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. (sic)''

A few hours earlier, Trump confirmed one of his close aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for COVID-19 and he began to immediately quarantine alongside his wife.

He tweeted: ''Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!''

Hicks has spent a lot of time with the President this week, accompanying him to Minnesota on Wednesday as well as joining him on Air Force One to attend Tuesday's first presidential debate in Cleveland. Last Saturday, she was also with him in Pennsylvania.

It is believed Hicks felt unwell on Thursday (01.10.20) and decided to get tested, where it was found she did have COVID-19.

Earlier in the evening, Trump had confirmed Hicks' diagnosis and told Fox News: ''Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know. I just went for a test and we'll see what happens.''