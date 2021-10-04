Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell are to star in 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'.

The pair have been tapped to feature in the adaptation of the Stephen King short story that is being produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Ryan Murphy.

John Lee Hancock has written the script and will direct the horror thriller for Netflix, with production beginning this month.

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' is a story from King's anthology collection 'If It Bleeds' that was released last year. It tells the tale of a young boy who befriends the reclusive billionaire Mr. Harrigan.

When the old man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and discovers that he is able to communicate with his friend beyond the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Donald is playing Mr. Harrigan with Jaeden playing the boy, with the plan for the movie to debut on the streamer in 2022.

Jason is producing with Ryan and Carla Hacken. Blumhouse Television's Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Scott Greenberg are serving as executive producers.

Jaeden is also set to star alongside Noah Jupe in a new 'Lost Boys' movie.

The pair will lead a reimagining of the 1987 teen vampire flick that is being directed by Jonathan Entwistle.

The original movie centred on two brothers who move to a California beach town that they soon discover is being terrorised by a vampire biker gang.

The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and featured an ensemble that included Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Alex Winter, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman.