'Black Monday' star Don Cheadle has been stopped by the police ''more times than I can count'' because he ''always fits the description''.
Don Cheadle has been stopped by the police ''more times than I can count''.
The 55-year-old actor seemed to ''always fit the description'' of a black man who was reported to the police after moving to the suburbs after never experiencing the authorities whilst living in a predominantly black neighbourhood.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday (18.06.20), he said: ''That's when a lot of bullying started when I was in school and definitely predicated on race. That's when it started to be evident that the cops were not on team Don.
''I got stopped more times than I can count. I always fit the description. I used to finish their sentences. They'd go, 'We're stopping you because...' and I'd go, 'I fit the description. I know.' ''
However, Don's parents still had to caution their child of how to react to the law enforcement to ensure their baby would get home safe.
He explained: ''I think a lot of black people have this story of how their parents had to caution them about how to comport themselves when they would come into contact with law enforcement, and the rules of how to just make sure you come home and be safe, and what you had to do.''
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star added that there have been a number of times a cop had put a gun to his head, and how he has several African-American friends who have nearly died at the hands of policemen.
He continued: ''This is something that was happening over and over again. I had good friends that were almost killed by the police for nothing.''
It comes after the viral video of the killing of George Floyd - an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last month - which is not a new thing for Don, who has heard plenty of stories of black men and women being mistreated by authorities which haven't been caught on camera.
He said: ''This is not something that is new to me once all these videos came out.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
With another deeply committed performance, Washington brings badly needed complexity to what is otherwise a...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
When airplane pilot Whit makes an extraordinary landing following an engine failure which saves the...