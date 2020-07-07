Dominic West was homeless for a night in London.
Dominic West was homeless for a night in London.
The 'Affair' star admits he ''quickly'' felt ''invisible'' when he spent a night on the streets in the British capital.
He told Radio Times: ''I haven't experienced being stateless politically, but I've been without money - I've been homeless for a night in London and without money. It was astonishing how quickly you become invisible, and how quickly you become reviled and how quickly you realise that all you've got to appeal to anyone is a common humanity. And that's just not having money, never mind being a refugee or escaping a regime.''
Meanwhile, Dominic previously revealed he moved to the countryside after seeing 'Captain Fantastic'.
Speaking in 2018, after he recently relocated to Slaughterford, a tiny village in Wiltshire, South West England, to live out his ''fantasy'' life, he said of the move: ''I saw a film called 'Captain Fantastic'. Did you see that, with Viggo Mortesen? Anyway, it's about him raising his kids in the mountains in Oregon or somewhere. And I was sitting there and my missus looked at me and she went, 'This is just your fantasy, isn't it?'
''So we moved to the country. But no one said I was going to become a driver. Actually, no, I think maybe they did. And I ignored them. Yeah, I didn't bank on that.''
But the 'Colette' actor admitted some aspects of rural life have left him unimpressed and his kids horrified''.
He shared: ''I don't have f***ing broadband! I've been trying to get broadband for two months. The kids are horrified. I keep kicking them out to build forts in the woods, and they just look at me.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
If you're looking for news on what stocks to buy, you switch on the TV...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
While trailers make this look like an effects-heavy sci-fi mess, the film is actually a...