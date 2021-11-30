Dolph Lundgren believes that 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is a "class act" and is a lot better than the first movie.
Dolph Lundgren has described 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' as a "class act".
The 64-year-old actor will reprise the role of King Nereus in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and believes that it is superior to the original in every way.
Dolph told The Hollywood Reporter: "That whole picture is just a class act. Everybody from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers.
"I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it's more exciting. The technology has moved forward in four years, so I was really pleased to be a part of it."
The 'Expendables' star continued: "James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He's involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it's going to be great."
Dolph famously played the role of Ivan Drago in the 1985 flick 'Rocky IV' and is pleased to see a more humane version of the character in a new recut version of the movie – that featured Sylvester Stallone as ROCKY BALBOA.
He recalled: "Well, when I played the character, I did a backstory about how he was brought up by the state and they controlled him. He didn't have much say. He wasn't really an evil person: he was just a product of the system.
"He's Frankenstein's monster. He's not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and some of that came across in '85."
Dolph believes that the fact the character was given a human side in subsequent movies such as 'Creed II' shows that Sly wanted to present more depth to Drago.
He said: "A little bit of something came across because in the next picture, I was not playing a villain. So some of it was there even then. Sly and I are friends, but now, I guess he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I'm sure I'll enjoy it."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Sharks don't dwell in lakes so when a lake creature starts attacking people swimming in...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Franklin Franklin is a wig-donning, Swiss wannabe loner who lives alone in a small apartment...
Relentlessly quirky and strange, this pitch black comedy manages to combine its outrageous silliness with...
Although there's been no attempt to tone down the first film's bloodthirsty hyperviolence or dim-witted...
Mr Church reunites the Expendables: Barney Ross; Lee Christmas; Yin Yang; Gunnar Jensen; Toll Road...
Barney Ross is the leader of a group of mercenary fighters, his team is made...