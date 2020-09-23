Dolly Parton came up with '9 to 5' waiting around on the set of the film.

The country music legend revealed that she created one of her most famous tunes as she was bored on the set of the movie of the same name, which she starred in with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and used her nails to craft the song.

Dolly said: ''The thing I hate about the movies is all the waiting around time.

''I realised on the set of '9 to 5' in 1979 that I had to do something besides just sitting there. I couldn't play my guitar - I didn't want to disrupt everything on the set by making music. So I would just click my nails, making them sound like a typewriter. Then I used that sound as my music.

''I started writing '9 to 5' on the set of the movie that way. I'd go back to my hotel every night and put down what I had written that day, playing my guitar and getting it on tape. Over a long period of time, I write the song on my nails.''

The 74-year-old singer has been married to husband Carl Dean for 54 years and she revealed that he still makes romantic gestures to her.

Dolly explained to People magazine: ''My husband and I, we've been together 56 years. We still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there's still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he'll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that's priceless. That's like a date in itself.''