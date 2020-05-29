Dolly Parton says the coronavirus pandemic has taught her to be a ''better friend''.

The 74-year-old singer penned a new song, 'When Life is Good Again', to give comfort to her fans amidst the current health crisis.

On the track, she sings: ''When life is good again, I'll be a better friend.

''More thoughtful than I've been, I'll be so different then. More in the moment when life is good again.''

Meanwhile, Dolly previously revealed she is donating $1 million toward coronavirus cure research as the respiratory illness continues to spread across the globe and claim the lives of thousands.

In tweets posted last month, Dolly wrote: ''My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. (sic)''

The '9 to 5' hitmaker recently said she believes the coronavirus pandemic is a ''lesson'' from God.

In an Instagram video, she sang: ''Well hello it's Dolly, climbing the stairway to heaven, because the virus has scared the h-e-l-l out of us.''

She then laughed: ''I'm not making light of the situation. Well, maybe I am, because it's the light, I believe that's gonna dissolve the situation.

''I think God is in this, I really do. I think he's trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.''

And Dolly also assured fans people will be in a ''better'' place once the current situation is over.

She added: ''I think that when this passes, we're gonna all be better people. I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith, don't be too scared, it's gonna be alright, God loves us.''