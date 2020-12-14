Dolly Parton is releasing a beauty line in 2021.

The 'Jolene' hitmaker will debut a perfume as part of a collection with Edge Beauty next year.

She told WWD: "Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day.

"Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."

Edge Beauty boss, Steve Mormoris, explained that they will offer a unique way of trying out the fragrance before they buy it amid the Covid-19 pandemic when testers aren't available in stores.

On how they've adapted, he added: "We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin.

"So we're working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value.

Consumers will be able to try the fragrance through discovery-size vials at an accessible price prior to the purchase of a full size, because if someone doesn't want to leave their home but wants to try the fragrance, and there aren't testers in stores, then we have to adapt."

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old entertainer recently admitted she has to be “ambulance-ready at all times” as she can’t leave the house without her hair and make-up done.

The country music legend always makes sure she looks her best and has her glam done, just in case she ever got sick or there was an earthquake and she needed to leave the house in an emergency.

She spilled: “I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done.

"If it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you now.

"I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.”