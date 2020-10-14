Dolly Parton doesn't see herself as "fashionable".
Dolly Parton doesn't see herself as "fashionable".
The '9 To 5' hitmaker insists she is not a fashion figure, but instead just chooses outfits based on what "fits" her but for special events, she likes to look "well-dressed and not half-assed".
Speaking about her style in '9 To 5', she shared: "I have never thought of myself as being fashionable. I'll just tell you what I know about how I look and why I look that way ... I got to dress up like I was a city girl in this film and I've never even thought about being fashionable.
"I just always wore things that fit me. But I thought, for something as big as a premiere, I needed to be fancy and I didn't know how to do that."
And discussing her outfit at the film's premiere, she added: "I thought it was a beautiful dress. I remember feeling really pretty, and I felt like I was well-dressed and not half-assed like sometimes you are. And I just remember that was probably the first time I ever really felt like I was fashionable."
Dolly also shared her love for make up, insisting more is definitely more.
Speaking in a new video for Vogue magazine's Life in Looks YouTube series, she said: "I like to wear a lot of makeup. I think more is more and whoever made up that 'less is more' is full of it."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....