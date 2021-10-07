Dolly Parton's body is covered in "little" tattoos to cover up her scars.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker has a number of small inkings, including butterflies, and has revealed why she has so many.

In a cover interview with W magazine, she said: "Most of my tattoos came because I'm very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut.

"I've had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn't heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out."

On the meaning behind her butterfly body art, she explained: "I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol."

The 75-year-old country music legend insisted all of her tattoos are pretty "pastel" colours.

She said: "I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!"

The 'Jolene' singer was previously asked if she has gotten any permanent tributes to her husband, Carl Dean, and gave an adorable response.

She replied: "No, he's tattooed on my heart.

"Who knows, I may get some more later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!"

Meanwhile, Dolly recently revealed she wants to launch her own wig line.

The musician is known for her love of hairpieces and she'd like to bring out her own range of fake locks, as well as other hair products.

She said: "My favourite wig is the one I’m wearing on the cover of my book 'Songteller'. It’s probably the most famous.

"My aunt Colleen Owens, who was my hairdresser at the time, came up with that look.

"Eventually I’d like to have my own line of wigs, hairpieces, and hair products."

Dolly recently released her debut fragrance, Scent From Above, and chose to move into the perfume market because people are always keen to smell like her.

She said: "I always wanted to do perfume. I love beautiful scents. People follow me down the hall to ask me what scent I’m wearing. Also, Cher has her own fragrance, and so did Elizabeth Taylor!"