Dolly Parton has opened up about the process behind her debut fragrance, Dolly - Scent From Above.
Dolly Parton felt like a "mad scientist" coming up with the "right combination" for her perfume.
The 'Jolene' hitmaker recently made her first foray into the beauty world with her debut fragrance, Dolly - Scent From Above, and she revealed she was heavily-involved in the process.
The fragrance - which comes enclosed in a rose pink bottle with a butterfly for a lid - boasts notes of mandarin, pear, jasmine, and patchouli.
She said: "I’m going to start with perfume. Everybody has always told me how good I smell.
“I felt like a mad scientist trying to find the right combination, but we did and it took us about two years."
Dolly is set to expand her line to include a vast range of products, including a fragrance for men, wigs and make-up.
The '9 to 5' singer added to WWD: "I’m going to be doing wigs and accessories and make-up.
“I’m going to hopefully create a scent for the men in my life, too. Although Dolly — Scent from Above smells so good, I think the boys will want to wear it.”
Dolly has long-dreamed of releasing her own perfume.
A statement on the website for the product reads: "Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine. For as long as I can remember, people have commented on my scent. 'What are you wearing?', 'What is that fantastic smell?,' and 'Where can I get it?' are all questions I have heard daily for more years than I can remember.
"The truth is, I have been blending my own scent for years. It’s a combination of bath oils, powders and perfumes that have become my “signature” and is known everywhere I go. It’s time for me to share this with you. I hope you enjoy!"
