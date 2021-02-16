DMX has teamed up with Bono on a new track on his upcoming album.

The hip-hop veteran has revealed he's collaborated with the U2 frontman on the song ‘Skyscrapers’ from his as-yet-untitled star-studded new record.

Speaking on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s 'Drink Champs' podcast, he spilled: “It’s crazy. It got like a Miami feel to it. I feel like I want to shoot the video here.”

DMX, 50, and Bono, 60, came to collaborate as the LP's producer, Swizz Beatz, is a long-time friend of the 'Vertigo' hitmaker.

Swizz previously said: “Bono, he’s a music lover. I’m a music lover. We knew each other for a while."

The follow-up to 2012’s ‘Undisputed’ also features the likes of Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, and a posthumous appearance by late rapper Pop Smoke.

Bono is no stranger to the hip-hop world, having previously co-written Jay-Z and Rihanna's 2010 track 'Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)' with his bandmate The Edge.

The Haiti benefit single was also produced by Swizz, who previously shared how they worked on the song together over the phone.

He recalled: “The idea of the song is ‘We’re not gonna leave you stranded’ and that’s what the chorus is.

“So me and Bono started going back and forth with ideas, and he was like, ‘You know this word stranded keeps standing out to me’ and I asked him to sing it, and he put me on hold ’cause he’s recording the ideas on a dictaphone — so he did it there and then on the phone.”