Aaliyah's mother has paid tribute to DMX.

The 50-year-old rapper and actor passed away on Friday (04.09.21) after spending a week in the intensive care unit following a heart attack at his home on April 2 and Aaliyah's mother remembered her late daughter's 'Romeo Must Die' co-star in an emotional post on Instagram.

Diane Haughton wrote: "Earl you had and still have a heart of gold.You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"

DMX - whose real name was Earl Simmons - co-starred in the 2000 movie with Aaliyah and Jet Li - and he collaborated with Aaliyah for the film's song 'Come Back in One Piece'.

His death was announced by his family in a statement, which said: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

DMX – who was a father to 15 children – was a leading hip-hop performer, who achieved chart success with tracks including ‘Party Up’ and ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’.