DJ Khaled and Drake have more new music on the way.

The former has teased that after the rappers dropped a pair of tracks, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’, from Khaled 2020 LP ‘Khaled Khaled’, they have something "crazy" on the way for fans.

Khaled recently went on FaceTime with the 'God's Plan' hitmaker while celebrating his 46th birthday, and let the news slip.

In a clip posted online, he spilled: Oh s***, I’m on some Drake s*** right here.

“Drake, you know you started this s*** right? All these green diamonds and s***.”

He added: “I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon. This s*** sound crazy too, the vocals are in!”

Other tracks released by the pair include 'I'm on One', 'For Free' and 'Fed Up'.

Meanwhile, Adele recently said that she and Drake are among a "dying breed" in the music business.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner opened up about being in "such a rarified place in culture” as she has been making music since before streaming, acknowledging that she and the 35-year-old superstar are amongst the few.

She said: "We are a dying breed. There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it."

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker then went on to suggest that social media has played a big part in the inability to make a mark on the music industry in the modern world.

She added: "We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of like, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get out’. We existed in the old school-ness of the industry that we grew up watching and aspiring to [be part of].”

Adele added how their "rarified" status in the business plays a big part in their closeness as friends and admitted that she can confide in the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker in a way she is unable to with more up-and-coming artists.

She said: "Having access to someone else that knows exactly what it’s like to be in a certain position sometimes… If I try and talk to one of my other friends about it, they’ll have no idea what I’m talking about. They’re like, ‘Can’t relate!’ So they just switch off.

"I can say something to [Drake] and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is one of the biggest gifts of my entire career."