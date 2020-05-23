Dizzee Rascal has helped to distribute food parcels to families amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Bonkers' hitmaker joined the team at Kitchen Social in east London, where he grew up, to hand out parcels of food, which contains five meals for families of four.

He said: ''I was given an amazing opportunity to visit and help out Kitchen Social at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, who are providing free food, books and school equipment to kids in the local area where I grew up. Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks Mayor's Fund for London for connecting the dots.''

Whilst Mayor's Fund for London chief Kirsty McHugh added: ''Many young people in London are paying a devastating price for Covid-19 and as a society, we have a duty to help. Not all of us can volunteer like Dizzee today, but even small donations can help our young people access food and other support.''

Meanwhile, Dizzee previously insisted he invented grime.

The 'Dance Wiv Me' hitmaker said: ''I get people moaning like, 'Ah, you're trying to come back to grime, now?' What are you talking about?

''I was making grime before anyone else. That's not something that's even really out there as a fact, but at the same time you've got people like Stormzy bigging me up, saying that I'm the one who influenced him. And you can hear it.''

And with his new music, Dizzee is keen to get Noel Gallagher to lay down a hook on one of his tracks.

He shared: ''I hit up Noel 'cause over the years I've always hit him up for something, whether advice or whatever. I thought, 'It's Noel Gallagher, why don't I get him on a hook, or do a song with him.' It would be good to have Noel Gallagher on a hook. Man, if we could make that work, that'd be sick.''