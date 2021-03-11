Dizzee Rascal and Supergrass are set to perform as part of the South Facing Festival.

The 'Bonkers' rapper and the 'Alright' hitmakers are just two names to appear in a series of open air concerts at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in London between August 5 and 31, 2021.

Other names to perform are The Streets (August 21) and Max Richter (August 28), whilst Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra will perform on August 14 and Supergrass on August 20.

The English National Opera, performing Tosca, will appear on August 27 and August 29 with many more names set to be announced in the coming weeks.

South Facing Festival Director, Marcus Weedon, said: "After what’s been an extremely difficult 12 months for the live music industry, we can’t wait to put on a fantastic series of events that people can really get excited about. Not only do we have some amazing artists who are itching to put on a great show, we also have the privilege of being able to stage the festival at an iconic and important outdoor London venue, which has sadly been dormant in recent years. We’re all working incredibly hard to make sure South Facing is a fitting return to glory for the Crystal Palace Bowl!"

Whilst Noreen Meehan, Director of the Crystal Palace Festival, added: "We are delighted that South Facing Festival is coming to the Crystal Palace Park bowl, a beautiful and historic event space, with such an exciting plan to reactivate it for the 21st century. We are really looking forward to working with South Facing, the festival's promoters, on community focused programming for all to enjoy."

You can sign up now for pre-sale tickets via southfacingfestival.com/sign-up.