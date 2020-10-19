Dizzee Rascal, Joel Corry and Becky Hill are among the performers confirmed for the KISS Haunted House Party 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the annual spooky extravaganza, which is normally held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, will take place virtually for the first time on October 31.

KISS Breakfast Show presenters Jordan and Perri unveiled the lineup on KISS FM on Monday morning (19.10.20).

Joining the ‘Bonkers’ rapper, ‘Head & Heart’ hitmaker and ‘Space’ singer on the lineup, are Ashnikko, KSI and S1mba, plus special guests Craig David, MNEK and Ella Henderson.

Jordan and Perri said: “A lot of Halloween parties may be off the cards right now, but fear not – KISS FM have got you. Bringing all the treats and maybe a few tricks, we’ve got some of the biggest KISS artists putting on a party just for you. So, stick us on the radio, join the online stream and get involved! First though, we’ve got to figure out what costumes we’re going for this year…”

The show will be broadcast across the KISS Network and via a live stream on KISSFMUK.com from 6pm on October 31. Fans can also follow along on KISS FM UK socials and catch-up on the KISS KUBE app.

The 2019 KISS Haunted House Party saw performances from the likes of Stormzy, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.