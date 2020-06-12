Dixie Chicks will release their first album in 14 years on July 17th.

The country band - made up of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire - announced in March they were to drop their hotly-anticipated eighth studio album 'Gaslighter' on May 1st, before putting the record back indefinitely.

They have now shared three pictures on Instagram of beauty pageant participants - with the album's artwork in the background - and their faces have been superimposed with pictures of the 'Wide Open Spaces' hitmakers when they were younger, with each of their sashes revealing part of the release date, July 17th, 2020.

'Gaslighter', which will be the group's first album since 2006's 'Taking the Long Way', has been co-produced by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff.

Emily recently said: ''It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff.

''At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just, he blew us away and ... it was such a fun song to start with.''

The band also recently dropped a video to accompany the track, directed by Seanne Farmer, which depicts the militant strength of women through the centuries and the unbreakable bond they create through any of life's unforeseen circumstances.

In the titular track, the group sing: ''You're such a gaslighter, denier/ Doin' anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter, big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter, you broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology?/ Gaslighter, you liar.''

Dixie Chicks are known for top tunes such as 'There's Your Trouble' and 'Wide Open Spaces', and have won 13 Grammy Awards over the years, including five for their last album, 'Taking the Long Way', which also scooped the Album of the Year prize.