Diplo became a father again in March.

The 41-year-old producer shared a Mother's Day tribute on Sunday (10.05.20), in which he celebrated ''the three strongest'' moms he knows, his own parent Barbara Jean Cox, former girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart - with whom he has sons Lockett, 10, and six-year-old Lazer - and model Jevon King, who gave birth to son Pace on 20 March.

Sharing photos of himself as a child with his mom, and Kathryn and Jevon with their sons, Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - wrote on Instagram: ''Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world.

''I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.''

Jevon - announced her pregnancy in October and revealed she'd given birth on 21 March - marked her first Mother's Day on her own Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of herself holding her baby son, she wrote: ''In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace.............[butterfly and blue heart emojis] #myfirstmothersday (sic)''

The former Miss Universe contestant later shared another photo of Pace in which she made a number of promises to him.

She wrote: ''To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. (sic)''

Jevon also took to her Instagram story to show off a huge bouquet of flowers she'd seemingly received from Diplo and her son.

She captioned the post: ''Thank you Hun and Pace (sic)''