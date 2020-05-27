Diplo, DJ EZ and Pete Tong have joined the line-up for Ministry of Sound's online Ministry Weekender festival.

The acts are on the bill alongside the likes of Sigala, MK, Paul Woolford, and Waze & Odyssey for the digital dance music event, which will be streamed to people's homes on Friday (29.05.20) and Saturday (30.05.20).

A piece on the Ministry of Sound website reads: ''Streaming live on all major platforms across Friday and Saturday, we hope the Weekender will be as close to a night out at Ministry of Sound as possible; and a reminder to all our fans that better times are coming!

''We've lined up some of our of very favourite artists from across the dance music spectrum to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.''

The two-day online festival will also raise money for The World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing pandemic.

Viewers of the event will be encouraged to donate to the cause, and the spectacle's partner YouTube has pledged to match $2 for every $1 dollar raised during the stream.

It comes after music festivals around the world were axed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 people.

Prince Charles recently admitted his ''heart goes out'' to musicians who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal - who is a patron of the Royal Opera House - said: ''It is heart-breaking to think of all the hard work that has gone into planning this year's concert seasons, the summer music festivals, the opera and ballet productions around the country, all of which have had to be cancelled.

''You can imagine the effect on the lives and livelihoods of those incredibly gifted musicians, singers and dancers.''